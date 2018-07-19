$111.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report sales of $111.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.60 million and the highest is $113.25 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $100.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $455.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $460.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $478.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $474.80 million to $481.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.84 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded up $0.50, reaching $29.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,707. The company has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.