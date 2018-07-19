$1.85 Million in Sales Expected for Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to announce $1.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $1.90 million. Advaxis posted sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year sales of $7.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advaxis.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Advaxis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of Advaxis traded up $0.02, hitting $1.45, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,582. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 182.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 1,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 431,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advaxis (ADXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.