$1.15 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.14. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 63,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $6,013,684.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $105,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,411.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,698 shares of company stock worth $17,877,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth approximately $18,305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5,452.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth approximately $15,112,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety traded up $1.64, reaching $99.86, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 78,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,121. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.44. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

