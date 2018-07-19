$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications Inc. Class B.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 25,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 4,481.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

RCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 885,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.3821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

