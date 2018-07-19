$0.56 EPS Expected for Corecivic Inc (CXW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corecivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Corecivic reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $440.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.67 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

CXW traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 84,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,672. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $702,739.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corecivic by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

