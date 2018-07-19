$0.50 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises (WERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $562.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Werner Enterprises traded up $0.80, hitting $38.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,002,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 7,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,321.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,916,000 after buying an additional 145,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,056,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 71,423 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3,308.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 586,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 569,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

