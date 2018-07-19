$0.47 EPS Expected for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.43. Waddell & Reed Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 298.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WDR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 607,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.92. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

