$0.27 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,498. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,840 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $121,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,049 shares of company stock worth $349,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 119.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after acquiring an additional 436,726 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

