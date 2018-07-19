$0.16 EPS Expected for Williams Companies Inc (WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of Williams Companies opened at $28.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,819,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,450,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

