-$0.16 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Abeona Therapeutics opened at $13.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $669.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

