Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $132.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

