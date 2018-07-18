Zafgen (ZFGN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3677210410732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ZFGN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 16,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). equities analysts predict that Zafgen will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Zafgen news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.