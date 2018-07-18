Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pretium Resources (PVG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Pretium Resources opened at $8.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of -0.03.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

