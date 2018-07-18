Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to “Buy”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWB. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp traded down $0.08, reaching $40.98, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,278,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,439,000 after buying an additional 359,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,366,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

