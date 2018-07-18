Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CECO Environmental (CECE) to Hold

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CECE. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 223,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,111. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,215.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 103.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 31.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

