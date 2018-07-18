Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burberry Group plc Preference Shares (BURBY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group plc Preference Shares (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group plc Preference Shares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Burberry Group plc Preference Shares has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

