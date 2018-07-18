Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Azul (AZUL) to Hold

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Azul SA is a holding company for the providers of airline passenger and cargo services. Azul SA is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil. “

Get Azul alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of Azul opened at $18.46 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. Azul has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Azul had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Azul will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $23,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.