Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

