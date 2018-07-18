Zacks Investment Research Lowers KeyCorp (KEY) to Hold

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it did not surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's second-quarter 2018 earnings release. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given a rising rate environment and improving loan and deposit balances. Also, lower tax rates will support profitability. However, persistently increasing expenses owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios remains a major concern and might hamper financials.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 231,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,446. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 240,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 655,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

