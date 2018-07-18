Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexible Solutions International (FSI) to Hold

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global set a $1.00 price target on shares of Flexible Solutions International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Flexible Solutions International traded down $0.01, hitting $1.61, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,388. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

