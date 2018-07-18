Zacks: Brokerages Set $57.00 Price Target for AZZ Inc (AZZ)

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In other AZZ news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $109,163.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,534,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 971,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 267,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 305,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

AZZ traded down $0.10, reaching $53.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 229,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AZZ has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.