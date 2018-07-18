Zacks: Brokerages Expect Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will report sales of $1.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.22 million. Organovo reported sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.58 million to $17.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 756.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Organovo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 273,029 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organovo by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Organovo during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,504. The company has a market cap of $150.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.88. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

