Zacks: Brokerages Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will post sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. NewLink Genetics posted sales of $10.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year sales of $19.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $24.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 193.44%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLNK. ValuEngine downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NewLink Genetics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NewLink Genetics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,614. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Ernest Talarico III sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $66,544.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,347,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 848,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 405,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,096,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 847,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 486,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

