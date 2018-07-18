Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce sales of $155.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.15 million. Medidata Solutions reported sales of $137.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year sales of $640.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $642.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $767.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $762.70 million to $770.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.57. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,025 shares of company stock worth $1,774,961 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,148,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,955,000 after buying an additional 291,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 932,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 101,398 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 828,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

