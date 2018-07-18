Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Guess? reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $521.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.02 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guess? by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? traded down $0.42, hitting $22.76, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 15,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

