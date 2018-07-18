Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Brightcove posted sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $167.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.41 million to $168.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $180.25 million to $185.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 529,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Brightcove by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 92,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove traded up $0.05, hitting $9.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 103,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,479. The firm has a market cap of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.77. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.75.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

