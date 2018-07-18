Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Axsome Therapeutics opened at $3.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 31,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 270,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 154,323 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.