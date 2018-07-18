Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.63 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $44.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.58 billion to $45.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $46.39 billion to $47.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 519,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,523. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.