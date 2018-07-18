Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will report $130.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.83 million and the lowest is $129.89 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $87.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $523.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $525.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $558.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $564.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.73 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBSH shares. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Union Bankshares opened at $39.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

