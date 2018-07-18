Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NuVasive by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $81.68.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.