Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.95 Million

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post sales of $56.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.44 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $50.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $229.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $230.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $231.26 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.24% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

