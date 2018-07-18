Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrexon Corp (XON) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Intrexon posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intrexon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

XON traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 75,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,845. Intrexon has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 7,479,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Intrexon by 44.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,526,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after buying an additional 2,008,592 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its position in Intrexon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 59,132,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,504,000 after buying an additional 1,204,416 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Intrexon by 1,777.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 587,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Intrexon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intrexon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

