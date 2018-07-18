Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Compugen traded up $0.10, hitting $3.35, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,806. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

