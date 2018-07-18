Zacks: Analysts Expect Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post $176.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $180.13 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $173.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $726.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.03 million to $744.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $865.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $817.49 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $59,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $78,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,699,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,330,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,870 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,698,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining traded up $0.08, hitting $8.05, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 86,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.60. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

