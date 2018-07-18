Zacks: Analysts Expect Amber Road Inc (AMBR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. Amber Road reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Amber Road’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBR shares. ValuEngine cut Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Amber Road news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 50,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 15,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,800,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,831,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $842,308. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 67,624 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amber Road by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amber Road in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amber Road opened at $8.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

