Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. Carnival posted sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $18.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carnival by 9,491.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,782,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,059 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 15.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,840 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $48,378,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $49,544,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $59.53. 4,562,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,301. Carnival has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

