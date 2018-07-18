Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (AA) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.41. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,042,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,775,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 72.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,960,000 after acquiring an additional 991,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,768,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 50.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 382,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa traded up $0.61, reaching $48.02, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,202,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Alcoa has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

