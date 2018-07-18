XpresSpa Group (XSPA) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare XpresSpa Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group Competitors 82 300 591 11 2.54

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 19.05%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million -$28.84 million -0.43 XpresSpa Group Competitors $169.39 million $6.93 million 4.55

XpresSpa Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43% XpresSpa Group Competitors -133.51% -65.06% -47.71%

Risk & Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group’s peers have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.