Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $241,000 Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Quidel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $680,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,015.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $795,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at $20,299,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,006 shares of company stock worth $13,105,639 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.28. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

