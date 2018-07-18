Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries opened at $60.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $551.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $439,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

