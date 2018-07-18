Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Invests $253,000 in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,523,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,043,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 257,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 286,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $7,222,229.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,838,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,299,097.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Perisich sold 9,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $227,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

