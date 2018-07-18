Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $244,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after purchasing an additional 719,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 203,719 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,503,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,255,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 525,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.