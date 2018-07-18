X-Coin Market Cap Reaches $112,046.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $112,046.00 and approximately $639.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About X-Coin

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews . The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

