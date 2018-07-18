Wyndham Destinations Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

