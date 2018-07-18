World Asset Management Inc Has $5.66 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.39, hitting $47.43, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 155,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

