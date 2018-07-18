Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on The Western Union (WU)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The Western Union opened at $20.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 698.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,701,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in The Western Union by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in The Western Union by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 75,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 146,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 165,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 778,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

