Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 800 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WP Carey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WP Carey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

In related news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $40,867.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

