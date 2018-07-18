Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires Shares of 600 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,297,000 after purchasing an additional 714,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza opened at $282.04 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.