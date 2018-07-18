Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,326 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $838,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon opened at $54.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

