Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,424 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,174,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,905,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 118,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $56,242.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.